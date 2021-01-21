COO named for Northwell's science arm

Jonathan Cohen was named COO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, the health system said Jan. 21.

Mr. Cohen was a consultant for Northwell before becoming an employee of the health system.

During his tenure, he worked to implement long-term strategic and communication outreach plans for the Feinstein Institutes, according to the system's press release. His other contributions include overseeing the restructuring of the Feinstein Institute into five institutes as well as playing a key part in launching the Feinstein Institutes' COVID-19 Clinical Trials Unit.

In his new role, Mr. Cohen will oversee the Feinstein Institutes' administrative operations, special projects and research support services.

The position was previously held by Northwell Chief Medical Officer David Battinelli, MD, who will continue to work closely with researchers and investigators, the health system said.

