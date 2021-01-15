6 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Jan. 8.

1. Rhonda Abbott was chosen by Memorial Hermann Health System as senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann.

2. Ranee Brayton is retiring as CEO of Kirksville, Mo.based Northeast Regional Medical Center later this year, according to the Kirksville Daily Express.

3. Jackie Gonzalez, DNP, MSN, is retiring as senior vice president and CNO of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System.

4. Maria Ferlita Martino, senior vice president of financial services, will retire Jan. 31 from Maimonides Medical Center in New York City.

5. Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.

6. Kim Williams, RN, CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area, will retire July 1.

