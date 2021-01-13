Nicklaus Children's nursing leader retires after 41 years

Jackie Gonzalez, DNP, MSN, is retiring as senior vice president and CNO of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System, according to a Jan. 12 news release.

Dr. Gonzalez has been at the organization for 41 years.

"We are enormously grateful for Jackie's many contributions to our organization throughout her tenure," Matthew Love, health system president and CEO, said in the release. "She is truly the heart of nursing at Nicklaus Children's and has led initiatives that have earned us recognition around the globe. We are so fortunate that she has been, and will always be, part of our NCHS family."

Dr. Gonzalez joined Nicklaus Children's Hospital, formerly known as Variety Children's Hospital, in 1980 and was promoted to CNO of the facility in 1998. She was named CNO of Nicklaus Children's Health System last year.

