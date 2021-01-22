Intermountain Healthcare general counsel to retire

Doug Hammer is retiring as senior vice president and general counsel at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

The 24-hospital health system, which announced the departure in a news release Jan. 20, said Mr. Hammer will retire March 19 after nearly 44 years with the organization.

"Doug is a legend in our organization and in our industry. He built a legacy that helped cement our charitable mission in the public sphere. And that has empowered all of us to ensure our mission-driven approach to health applies to everyone, including our underserved communities," Intermountain President and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, said in the release. "Doug is an encyclopedia of knowledge about all things Utah and seemingly connected to everyone by birth, school, family or relationship. Personally, I'm proud to be just one of those connections and proud of all he has helped us accomplish."

Mr. Hammer has been an active member of the American Health Lawyers Association and was named among 30 AHLA charter fellows in 2004. Throughout his career, he has also taught health law, healthcare organization and other courses at the University of Utah School of Medicine, the David Eccles Business School and at the Brigham Young University Marriott Graduate School of Management.

