U of California San Francisco Health CEO to retire

Mark Laret is retiring as president and CEO of UCSF Health in San Francisco.

Mr. Laret will retire from the University of California on Dec. 31 after a 21-year tenure with the health system, according to a news release.

"Mark's long UCSF career parallels my own, and all along the way — as a chair, dean and now chancellor — I have deeply admired and taken many lessons from his skilled and visionary leadership," UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood said in the release. "It has been an extraordinary privilege to witness firsthand UCSF Health's tremendous growth and increasing prominence on the national stage under Mark's expert direction over two decades. The UCSF community will be forever grateful for his innumerable contributions."

Mr. Laret joined UCSF in 2000 after holding leadership positions at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles and then serving as CEO of UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

During his tenure, Mr. Laret played a key role in the growth of UCSF's clinical enterprise, including a $1.6 billion Mission Bay expansion, said UCSF. The 878,000-square foot UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay complex includes UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital San Francisco, Bakar Cancer Hospital, Betty Irene Moore Women's Hospital, and the Ron Conway Family Gateway Medical Building.

