Drew Grossman tapped as CEO of Baptist Health South Florida hospitals

Drew Grossman was chosen as CEO of Baptist Health South Florida's Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Fla., and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla., the health system said Jan. 26.

Mr. Grossman is CEO of St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo. He will begin his new role Feb. 25, succeeding Rick Freeburg, who is retiring.

"Jay Hershoff, chair of the board of directors, and I are pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Grossman as the CEO of Baptist Health's two hospitals in the Florida Keys," Bo Boulenger, executive vice president and COO of Baptist Health South Florida, said in a news release. "Drew is an experienced executive who understands the value of balancing patient experience, quality, physician relations, employee engagement, finance and community involvement."

Before joining St. Mary's, Mr. Grossman helmed Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.) and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Salah Foundation Children's Hospital at Broward Health.

He earned a master's degree in health services administration from George Washington University in the District of Columbia.

