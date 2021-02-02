Illinois health system names 2 executives

Daniel Sullivan, MD, was tapped as chief physician executive of Warrenville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health, and Kimberley Darey, MD, was named chief medical officer of the health system's Elmhurst (Ill.) Hospital.

Edward-Elmhurst Health announced both appointments in a Feb. 1 news release.

Dr. Sullivan, who is board-certified in cardiology and interventional cardiology, most recently served as chief medical officer of Elmhurst Hospital. He succeeds Sanjeeb Khatua, MD, who was named president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health's clinic enterprise, UnityPoint Clinic.

Dr. Darey will serve as vice president of medical affairs for Elmhurst Hospital, in addition to the chief medical officer role, said Edward-Elmhurst Health. Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, she most recently served as medical director of the Elmhurst Hospital Family Birthing Center.

More articles on executive moves:

Former Tufts executive picked to lead Lifespan hospitals

Divisional CEO to leave Medical University of South Carolina

Saint Francis Health System CEO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.