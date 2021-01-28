Saint Francis Health System CEO to retire

Jake Henry Jr. is retiring as president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

Mr. Henry plans to retire on June 30 after helming Saint Francis since summer 2002, according to a news release from the organization.

During his tenure, Mr. Henry is credited with leading the health system's growth, including the addition of Saint Francis Hospital South, a 96-bed community hospital; Saint Francis Hospital Vinita, a 55-bed regional hospital; Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, a 320- bed regional facility; and the Saint Francis Glenpool healthplex. He is also credited with initiating the children's hospital project.

Today, Saint Francis Health System is a Catholic, nonprofit health system with more than 10,500 employees. The organization also is a partial owner in CommunityCare, a joint-venture provider-sponsored health plan.

