Jefferson Health fills endowed chief nursing executive officer role

Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, was chosen as the Connelly Foundation chief nurse executive officer at Jefferson Health, the health system said.

Dr. FitzPatrick began her new position Jan. 1. It was endowed with a $2.5 million gift from the Connelly Foundation, in honor of Josephine Mandeville, foundation board chair and a Jefferson board member.

Dr. FitzPatrick served as chief nursing officer of Burlington-based University of Vermont Medical Center before joining Jefferson in 2019 as senior vice president for nursing practice and clinical development. Jefferson said she also played a key role in leading the health system's incident command center for COVID-19 response.

Jefferson comprises 14 hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

