Divisional CEO to leave Medical University of South Carolina

Vance Reynolds is leaving his role as a divisional CEO with Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina, according to SC Now.

Mr. Reynolds serves as CEO of MUSC Health Florence (S.C.) Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center in Mullins, S.C. He will leave the job Jan. 31 to pursue other endeavors, according to the report.

Mr. Reynolds has served as divisional CEO for three years. Before that, he served as CEO of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers.

Thomas Crawford, the system COO of MUSC Health, has been named acting divisional CEO.

