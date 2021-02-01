Former Tufts executive picked to lead Lifespan hospitals

Saul Weingart, MD, PhD, was chosen as president of Rhode Island and Hasbro Children's hospitals, both in Providence, parent company Lifespan said.

Dr. Weingart most recently was CMO and senior vice president of medical affairs for Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, as well as a professor at Tufts University's medical school.

He began his new role Feb. 1, taking over for Todd Conklin, Lifespan's COO, who served as acting president for the last two months, company spokesperson Christina O'Reilly told The Boston Globe.

Before joining Tufts, Dr. Weingart was vice president for quality and patient safety at Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is a general internist and former primary care physician.

More articles on executive moves:

Jefferson Health fills endowed chief nursing executive officer role

Divisional CEO to leave Medical University of South Carolina

Saint Francis Health System CEO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.