Providence taps nurse to lead Oregon West division

Jennifer Burrows, RN, has been chosen as chief executive for Providence Health & Services' Oregon West division, according to an internal memo shared with Becker's.

She will lead the division covering Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland and Providence Newberg (Ore.) Medical Center, effective March 1.

Ms. Burrows has spent more than a year as chief clinical and nursing officer for the Oregon region, and has "helped lead us through this global pandemic with courage," William Olson, COO of Providence Oregon, wrote in the memo.

Previously, Ms. Burrows was CNO of Providence St. Vincent and, before that, vice president of patient care services at Sentara Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital.

