Missouri hospital CEO submits resignation, plans to retire

Wes Murray is retiring as CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Mr. Murray submitted his resignation on Jan. 26 and plans to retire to spend more time with family, the hospital said in a news release.

"Working with the staff at TCMH and at the pleasure of the board, has been the most rewarding portion of my 39-year career," Mr. Murray said in the release.

"I've had the privilege to watch the hospital grow from $37.1 million in gross revenue in 2002 to $78 million in 2019," he said, adding that the "hospital has done some amazing things over the years" with help from dedicated employees.

Mr. Murray has helmed the hospital for 18 years.

Chris Strickland, an independent healthcare consultant and CEO of Haskell (Texas) Memorial Hospital, has been chosen as the next CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital, effective April 5, according to the Houston Herald.

