CFO named for 2 Tenet Palm Beach Health Network hospitals

Tarek Naser has been tapped as CFO of St. Mary's Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital, the hospitals said.

Both hospitals, which announced the news Jan. 25, are in West Palm Beach, Fla., and part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Palm Beach Health Network.

Mr. Naser previously worked in Detroit as CFO of DMC Detroit Receiving, Harper University and Hutzel Women's hospitals.

Before that, he was CFO of DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, a 157-bed acute care facility in Commerce Charter Township, Mich. He also was assistant CFO of Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif.

