Pediatric oncologist joins Phoenix Children's, University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix

Stewart Goldman, MD, has joined Phoenix Children's Hospital and University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix as chair of the department of child health and senior vice president of research, the organizations said Feb. 8.

Dr. Goldman will be responsible for a research program with 700 studies, 640 research investigators and 90 research staff members. He also will lead the department of child health science laboratories at the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix.

"The partnership between Phoenix Children's and the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix will enable us to find new, better and less toxic treatments for children," Dr. Goldman said in a news release. "I'm also thrilled for the opportunity to work with Arizona's diverse populations, to understand the challenges facing individuals of all backgrounds and to work toward alleviating health disparities and improving care for all children."

Dr. Goldman previously worked at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, formerly Children's Memorial Hospital, and was division head of hematology and oncology, neuro-oncology and stem cell transplantation, at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

He begins his new role April 1.

