7 recent hospital, health system COO moves

The following hospital and health system COO moves have been reported since Jan. 12.

1. Chris Carle was named COO of St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg, Ind.

2. Jonathan Cohen was named COO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

3. Michael Holmes was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital.

4. Stonish Pierce was named COO of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health.

5. Gerardo Ramos was named COO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center, according to lmtonline.com.

6. Mark Robinson was chosen as COO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Western region.

7. Jason Roeback was named COO of Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

