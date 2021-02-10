Covenant HealthCare CEO to retire; successor named

Ed Bruff is retiring as president and CEO of Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare.

Mr. Bruff will retire June 30, and Beth Charlton, RN, will move into the role July 1, the health system said Feb. 10.

Mr. Bruff has helmed Covenant HealthCare, formed in 1998 through the merger of St. Luke's and Saginaw General hospitals, since 2015. Before that, he served as executive vice president and COO, beginning in 2000. Earlier in his career, he was director of materials management at the former St. Luke's hospital before being promoted to vice president of support services, and in 1994, to vice president of inpatient services.

"To see the amount of growth since I began is incredible. When I started, St. Luke's Hospital consisted of one building," Mr. Bruff said in a news release. "Now, there is a large medical campus with the [Central Michigan University] College of Medicine, construction of the Mary Free Bed at Covenant rehabilitation hospital, six urgent care locations, LifeNet air ambulance, the hybrid OR, and the entire Covenant Medical Group. The evolution and adaptation of this organization is amazing."

Ms. Charlton is executive vice president, COO and CNO of Covenant HealthCare. Her previous roles at the organization include bedside nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit; clinical manager in critical care, heart failure and birth center; project manager for EMR implementation; and director of critical care, progressive care and stroke programs. She served as CNO before adding executive vice president and COO to her title in 2019.

