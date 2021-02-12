Wellspan names senior vice president, general counsel

Amy Nelson was named senior vice president and general counsel for York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

Ms. Nelson is vice president and deputy general counsel for the organization. She begins her new role on April 2, succeeding Glen Moffett, who is retiring.

"Amy has been a key figure on our legal team, providing strategic counsel as WellSpan has experienced rapid growth over the past decade," Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, said in a Feb. 12 news release. "We are excited for Amy to lead our legal team as we continue our efforts to reimagine healthcare in south-central Pennsylvania."

Ms. Nelson has worked for WellSpan since 2004. Before that, she served as counsel for the boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine under the Pennsylvania Department of State.

