CFO named for Holyoke Medical Center, Valley Health Systems

Dean Vitarisi was named CFO of Holyoke (Mass.) Medical Center and its parent company, Valley Health Systems.

Mr. Vitarisi brings more than two decades of hospital finance experience to the role, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

He most recently held vice president of finance roles at Essen Health Care in New York City and Trinity Health of New England, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. He also worked at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health as director of finance.

Mr. Vitarisi earned his MBA from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., and a master certificate in healthcare leadership from the Cornell University School of Human Ecology in Ithaca, N.Y.

