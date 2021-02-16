North Memorial Health names new CIO

Bradford Newton has been named CIO of Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health, the organization said Feb. 16.

Mr. Newton most recently served as vice president of IT administration and enterprise applications at Wellstar Health System in Atlanta. He joined North Memorial Health in December.

"Brad's deep IT experience will be an incredible asset to North Memorial Health during a crucial time in our industry," Kevin Croston, MD, CEO of North Memorial Health, said in a news release. "I have confidence Brad will lead North Memorial Health's technology integration successfully to benefit both employees and customers allowing them to thrive today and into the future."

Mr. Newton earned his MBA from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School in Chapel Hill.

More articles on executive moves:

West Virginia University Health System shakes up northern market leadership: 4 notes

Wellspan names senior vice president, general counsel

CFO named for Holyoke Medical Center, Valley Health Systems

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.