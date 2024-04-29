Pennsylvania system makes 4 leadership changes amid 'resurgence of optimism'

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has promoted various executives to strengthen its leadership team and operations as it continues to improve the system's financial performance.

"Our financial recovery is taking root, and we are witnessing a resurgence of optimism across our system," Tower Health CEO Sue Perrotty said in an April 25 news release. "These leadership changes are foundational to our strategic goals."

Four things to know:

1. Michael Stern was appointed president of Tower Health and will continue to serve as COO. In his new role, he aims to maintain the momentum of the health system's turnaround while also working on leadership integration, service expansion and workforce stability.

2. Kristin Kearney's role as CFO of Tower Health Medical Group has been expanded to also include CFO of Reading Hospital to integrate and optimize financial strategies across the system.

3. Rob Ehinger was promoted from senior vice president of financial operations to associate CFO of the health system.

4. Chuck Valentino was named vice president of revenue integrity and will continue his leadership in enterprise access services.