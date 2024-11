Nate Carter has been appointed CEO of Pocatello, Idaho-based Portneuf Medical Center after serving in the role on an interim basis since August.

Mr. Carter has been with the 205-bed hospital since 2019, serving as COO before stepping into the interim CEO position, according to a Nov. 21 news release shared with Becker's.

He succeeds Jordan Herget, who stepped down on Sept. 6.