Missouri hospital president to resign

Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.), will step down from his role Oct. 30.

Under Mr. Blackford's leadership, the hospital transitioned to critical access status and saw volume and revenue growth, according to a Sept. 30 memo from Davin Turner, DO, the hospital's chief administrative officer, that was sent to staff and shared with Becker's.

Mr. Blackford is resigning to pursue other career opportunities, radio stations KXCV and KRNW reported Oct. 1.

He stepped into the role in 2019 at the hospital, which has 51 beds, according to Mr. Blackford's LinkedIn page.

Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville is part of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.