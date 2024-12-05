New Jersey hospital names CEO

David Hughes, president of Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, N.J., has also taken on the role of CEO, effective Dec. 1.

Mr. Hughes succeeded Ron Johnson, who had served as CEO since 2010, according to a Dec. 3 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Hughes joined the hospital in 2014, holding roles including CFO and chief development officer. He has been instrumental in ensuring Shore Medical Center's financial stability while maintaining its status as an independent, nonprofit hospital, the release said.