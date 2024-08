CFO named for Hackensack Meridian, Ardent joint venture hospital

Westwood, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center has named Thomas Bisignani CFO.

Mr. Bisignani most recently served as CFO and COO of Scranton, Pa.-based Moses Taylor Foundation, according to an Aug. 19 news release Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center.

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed community hospital according to the release. It is part of a joint venture between Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian and Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health.