Carolyn Sparks has been named CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky., after serving as interim CEO since May.

Ms. Sparks joined Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health in 2013, according to an Aug. 27 news release from the hospital.

She previously led Highpoint Health-Riverview in Carthage, Tenn. and Highpoint Health-Trousdale in Hartsville, Tenn., as CEO.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is a 295-bed facility.