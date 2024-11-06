UK HealthCare appoints 2 C-suite leaders

UK HealthCare in Lexington, Ky., has appointed two executives to its C-suite, the system said Nov. 6.

Chris DeSimone, MD, was named executive chief medical officer, effective immediately. He has served in an acting capacity since last year, helping improve the system's transfer strategy and strengthen community partnerships.

Tim Slocum will serve as senior vice president and COO, starting in January. He is currently senior vice president of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare and president of Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., according to a Nov. 6 news release.

In this role, Mr. Slocum has helped the system's flagship hospital grow inpatient admissions and specialty volumes while maintaining high safety and quality ratings.