Dayton Children's appoints pediatrics chair

Dayton (Ohio) Children's has named Shehzad Saeed, MD, vice president and chair of the pediatrics department.

Dr. Saeed, a renowned pediatric gastroenterologist, stepped into the new role July 29, according to a news release. He will be responsible for Dayton Children's academic, research and innovation programs, and will collaborate with clinical and operational leaders to advance the hospital's strategic goals.

He previously served as the hospital's associate chief medical officer for medical specialties and physician chief of clinical excellence.