Ascension chief clinical officer to transition to new C-suite role

Richard Fogel, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at St. Louis-based Ascension, will transition to the new role of chief health outcomes officer.

The transition will take place on Jan. 1, before Dr. Fogel's retirement on June 30, 2025, according to a health system news release.

Ascension Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Thomas Aloia, MD, will be promoted to executive vice president and chief clinical officer, the release said.

Ascension will conduct a national search for a new system chief medical officer.

Dr. Fogel was named executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Ascension in 2022, after serving as chief clinical officer for Ascension's clinical and network services since 2019. He also previously served as chief clinical officer for Ascension Indiana.

Dr. Aloia joined Ascension three years ago after previously serving as professor of surgical oncology and chief value and quality officer at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, according to the release.

Before taking on the role of Ascension senior vice president and chief medical officer, he served as Ascension's vice president and director of clinical service lines.

Ascension has about 135 hospitals and approximately 131,000 employees.








