Ascension promotes Dr. Richard Fogel to chief clinical officer

Ascension has named Richard Fogel, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of the 143-hospital system.

A practicing staff cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Dr. Fogel has served as chief clinical officer for Ascension's clinical and network services since 2019. He previously served as chief clinical officer for Ascension Indiana and is past CEO of St. Vincent Medical Group in Indiana.

Dr. Fogel will report to Ascension President and CEO Joseph Impicciche.

Dr. Fogel's promotion coincides with the departure of Joseph Cacchione, MD, Ascension's executive vice president of clinical and network services. Dr. Cacchione was named CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, effective Sept. 6.