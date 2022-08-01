Ascension executive to exit for top job at Jefferson

Joseph Cacchione, MD, has been named CEO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, effective Sept. 6.

Dr. Cacchione is headed to Jefferson from St. Louis-based Ascension Health, where he has served as a leader since 2017. He most recently served as executive vice president of clinician and network services at Ascension, a $28 billion healthcare organization.

"I am honored to be the next CEO of Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University," Dr. Cacchione said in an Aug. 1 news release. "Jefferson has long served as a national model for excellence in care delivery, higher education, discovery and innovation."

As he transitions into the new role, Dr. Cacchione will work closely with Richard Haverstick Jr., who has served as interim leader of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health since the beginning of this year.

"The board was laser-focused on finding a leader who would be committed to our mission of ''improving lives' by prioritizing innovation, partnerships, and reducing racial, ethnic, health and socioeconomic disparities," Patricia Wellenbach, chair of the Jefferson board of trustees, said in the news release. "With Dr. Cacchione, we've found the visionary and operational leader we need to reach new heights in healthcare, research and higher education."