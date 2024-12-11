Ohio system names president, COO

Lynn Carpenter, vice president and COO of Lima (Ohio) Memorial Health System, will become president and COO Jan. 1.

Mike Swick, the system's longest-tenured president and CEO, will continue to serve as CEO, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's on Dec. 11.

Ms. Carpenter has been with Lima Memorial for more than 30 years. Her promotion follows a succession planning process in collaboration with the system's board of trustees, the release said.

Lima Memorial is affiliated with Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.