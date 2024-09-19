Ballad Health moves 5 leaders into new roles

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has made several leadership appointments within its 20-hospital system.

Davis Greene will join the system as vice president and COO of Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center. Mr. Greene most recently served as vice president of operations for UNC Health Nash in Rocky Mount, N.C., according to a Sept. 17 news release from Ballad Health.

Sean Mills, CFO for Ballad's Northern region since 2023, was promoted to senior vice president and CFO of acute services and market operations. Mr. Mills will oversee the system's long-term financial operations in the new role.

Joshua McFall, CFO for the acute services market operations, will become CFO of corporate, retail and nonacute services. His new role will include developing the system's annual operating and capital budget, the release said.

Shana Tate, vice president of finance, was named system chief revenue officer, a role that will entail aligning all revenue functions to accelerate growth.

Chase Wilson, CFO of four hospitals in the system's Southern region, will become CFO at Johnson City Medical Center. Mr. Wilson has been with Ballad since 2009, according to the release.