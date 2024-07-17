Meet Providence's next CEO

Providence COO Erik Wexler has been selected as the organization's next president and CEO, bringing with him more than three decades of healthcare experience.

On Jan. 1, Mr. Wexler will succeed Rod Hochman, MD, who is retiring after 45 years in healthcare, including 17 with the Providence family of organizations.

"I'm feeling inspired and extremely grateful to continue to serve at Providence," Mr. Wexler told Becker's. "I've been here for eight years, and being at Providence is a calling for me in so many ways, in particular to serve by the sides of our caregivers, our clinicians and our physicians to advance health and wellness to all those that we serve. It's a very special honor, and I'm truly humbled by this opportunity."

Mr. Wexler joined Providence, a 51-hospital organization with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., in 2016. Before becoming COO, he was president of operations and strategy for the health system's southern region, and he also previously served as regional chief executive for Providence Southern California, according to a health system news release.

Outside of Providence, Mr. Wexler has held other leadership roles, including as chief executive for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Northeast Region, the release said.

In conversation with Becker's, he discussed his tenure at Providence and specific initiatives with which he has been involved.

He specifically pointed to integration of Providence St. Joseph Health in California via a unified executive team.

"We were able to do that in a way that allowed us to advance the care we provide to the community to create fidelity and unity among our caregivers, our leaders and, in particular, in a way that expanded our footprint and served more of the poor and vulnerable, which we have committed ourselves to," Mr. Wexler said.

He also referenced his and Providence's efforts to advance health equity, diversity, equity and inclusion. This work has included forming the first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council in California as well as implementing Providence’s $50 million commitment to health equity efforts.

"We have a real opportunity to advance the platform we have to make healthcare a right and not a privilege in the United States," he said.

Other priorities for Providence that Mr. Wexler noted include bringing back joy to the practice of medicine; caring for caregivers, clinicians and physicians so they can do the best job possible, in part by reducing administrative burden; and reducing the health system's climate impact. In terms of leadership style, he said he is committed to servant leadership.

"Somebody that is approachable, that trusts our caregivers, is empowering to those that serve our patients and their families," he said. "But also a leader who is out in the field."

Mr. Wexler currently spends about 120 to 150 days each year in the field to understand the challenges and opportunities at Providence. He said he plans to continue that effort, and listening and learning tours are among the first things he will implement over the next six months.

"As much as I know Providence, I want to reintroduce myself and use all that I know as a piece of learning about where we need to go," he said. "And I believe having a fresh set of eyes and an open ear will allow me to be an effective leader."

Dr. Hochman gave Mr. Wexler advice about the commitment he is making.

"He has reminded me to enjoy the important work we do and to also find balance in our lives as leaders, so we are renewing ourselves so we can serve those that are depending on us," Mr. Wexler said.

"This is really important advice because we can find ourselves every minute of the day beholden to the important work we do. But if we don't renew and refresh, then we may not be able to serve in the best way possible. So I take that to heart, and I've committed to him that I will do that as effectively as I possibly can."









