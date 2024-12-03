Vanderbilt deputy CEO to step down

C. Wright Pinson, MD, deputy CEO and chief health system officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will step down June 30 after 35 years with the system.

Jane Freedman, MD, physician-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, will succeed Dr. Pinson, according to a Dec. 3 news release from the system.

Dr. Pinson will continue as president of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network and serve as a senior counselor to the CEO, focusing on government and community affairs, the release said.

Dr. Pinson returned to Vanderbilt in 1990, a decade after graduating from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He led the Vanderbilt Transplant Center for more than 18 years.

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Pinson has overseen clinical growth, including the acquisition of Vanderbilt's community hospitals and the creation of the regional community hospital division. He also founded Vanderbilt's liver transplant program and established multiple transplant residency and nurse practitioner programs, the release said.

Vanderbilt Health System includes seven hospitals and hundreds of ambulatory clinics.