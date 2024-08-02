Missouri hospital names permanent CEO

Bill Bridges was appointed CEO of Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital on July 30 after serving as interim CEO since February.

Mr. Bridges has 33 years of experience at the hospital, previously serving as director of emergency medical services, according to an Aug. 1 news release from Texas County Memorial.

Mr. Bridges began leading the hospital on an interim basis after its board voted to remove CEO Stace Holland. Mr. Holland reportedly terminated the hospital's CFO of nearly 30 years, Linda Pamperien. After the board voted to end Mr. Holland's tenure, Ms. Pamperien was reinstated in the CFO role, a hospital spokesperson told Becker's in February.