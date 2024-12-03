Intermountain Health names chief digital and information officer

Ryan Smith has been named chief digital and information officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

Mr. Smith previously served as CIO at the 34-hospital system from 2020 to 2022 before leaving to become COO of Graphite Health, a digital transformation startup founded by Intermountain and three other health systems, where he now serves as interim president and CEO.

"I'm confident that Ryan is the right leader to help Intermountain successfully navigate both opportunities and obstacles as a model health system in the complex world of healthcare that lies ahead," Intermountain President and CEO Rob Allen said in a Dec. 3 statement.

Mr. Smith spent the first 19 years of his career with Intermountain before moving to Phoenix-based Banner Health as senior vice president and CIO in 2013. He later served as senior vice president and executive adviser for data company Health Catalyst before rejoining Intermountain the first time.

He starts in early 2025 and will report to Chief Strategy Officer Dan Liljenquist. Mr. Smith replaces Craig Richardville, who departed from the health system in July.