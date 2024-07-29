The top tech leader at the 25 biggest health systems

With healthcare's digital transformation underway, health systems have appointed a variety of tech leaders to the C-suite in recent years.

Here are the top-ranking technology executives at the 25 largest health systems by revenue (and who each leader reports to), according to Becker's reporting and other publicly available sources:

1. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Mike Schlosser, MD, senior vice president of care transformation and innovation, and Chad Wasserman, senior vice president and CIO (both report to the CEO).

2. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): Daniel Barchi, senior executive vice president and CIO (reports to the CEO).

3. Ascension (St. Louis): Gagan Singh, senior vice president and CIO (reports to the executive vice president of nursing and operations infrastructure).

4. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): Dan Roth, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical and community division operations officer (reports to the CEO).

5. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): Yazdi Bagli, executive vice president of IT and enterprise business services (reports to the CEO).

6. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): Bobbie Byrne, MD, executive vice president and CIO (reports to the CEO).

7. Providence (Renton, Wash.): B.J. Moore, CIO and executive vice president of real estate operations and strategy, and Sara Vaezy, executive vice president and chief strategy and digital officer (both report to the CEO).

8. University of California Health (Oakland): Atul Butte, MD, PhD, chief data scientist (reports to the system's executive vice president).

9. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): Paola Arbour, executive vice president and CIO (reports to the CEO).

10. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): Joseph Moscola, executive vice president of enterprise services (reports to the CEO).

11. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): Brent Snyder, executive vice president and CIO (reports to the CFO).

12. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): Jane Moran, chief information and digital officer (reports to the COO).

13. Cleveland Clinic: Rohit Chandra, PhD, executive vice president and chief digital officer (reports to the CEO).

14. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): Peter Fleischut, MD, senior vice president and chief information and transformation officer (reports to the CEO).

15. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): Patrice Bordron, chief information security officer (reports to the CFO).

16. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Michael Nelson, senior vice president of strategic services (reports to the CEO).

17. UPMC (Pittsburgh): Ed McAllister, senior vice president and CIO (reports to the CEO).

18. Banner Health (Phoenix): Michael Reagin, executive vice president and chief technology officer (reports to the CEO).

19. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): Matthew Chambers, CIO (reports to the president), and Nick Reddy, chief product officer (reports to the CEO).

20. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City): Kim Mendez, EdD, RN, senior vice president and corporate CIO (reports to the CEO).

21. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Cris Ross, CIO (reports to the chief administrative officer).

22. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): Dan Liljenquist, chief strategy officer.

23. Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): Mike Pfeffer, CIO of Stanford Health Care and associate dean of technology and digital solutions at Stanford University School of Medicine (reports to the COO of Stanford Health Care and dean of Stanford University School of Medicine).

24. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Laura Wilt, senior vice president and chief digital officer (reports to the CEO).

25. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): Jason Szczuka, chief digital officer (reports to the CEO).

The list of the top 25 health systems by total revenue was provided to Becker's by data analytics firm Definitive Healthcare.