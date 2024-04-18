Banner Health names 1st technology chief

Michael Reagin has been named executive vice president and chief technology officer of Phoenix-based Banner Health.

In the newly created role, he will be responsible for IT, data strategy and digital transformation. He has most recently served as chief information and innovation officer of San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare.

"Mike is a very important addition to our senior leadership team. His insights and experience will be crucial to lead our tech infrastructure, data analytics and digital experience transformation plan," Banner Health President Amy Perry said in an April 18 news release. "Technology affects every part of our lives, and it is vital to ensure our digital tools and systems are advanced and interconnected to meet the highest expectations of our care delivery teams, physicians and consumers."

Mr. Reagin starts at the 33-hospital system in June. He has also held positions as chief information and innovation officer of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health, CIO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), and chief technology officer at Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Deanna Wise, Banner Health's CIO since 2019, retired in March.