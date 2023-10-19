7 health system CIOs who took on innovation roles

When Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital CIO Scott Arnold took on innovation duties Oct. 12, he joined a growing club of health system IT chiefs with the dual role.

Across all industries, CIOs believe the biggest shift in their jobs over the next three years will be a focus on innovation, according to CIO. In turn, many of them have added the term to their titles. Here are seven in the hospital industry who have:

1. Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer of Tampa General Hospital.

2. Myra Davis, chief information innovation officer of Texas Children's Hospital (Houston).

3. Tracy Donegan, chief information and innovation officer at MLK Community Healthcare (Los Angeles).

4. Jake Dorst, chief information and innovation officer of Tahoe Forest Health System (Truckee, Calif.)

5. Scott Raymond, chief information and innovation officer of Nebraska Medicine (Omaha).

6. Michael Reagin, chief information and innovation officer at Sharp HealthCare (San Diego).

7. Jerry Vuchak, executive vice president and chief information and innovation officer of Children's Nebraska (Omaha).