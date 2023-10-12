Tampa General names 8 execs in C-suite revamp

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is appointing executives to new titles and roles as the organization is readying its next strategic plan.

Tampa General announced the changes in a news release shared with Becker's on Oct. 12.

Steve Short was named executive vice president and market president of TGH North, including Bravera Health facilities the system recently acquired from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. He previously served as senior vice president of Tampa General's provider network operations, and will relocate near Brooksville, Fla., to oversee acquisition and integration of the new facilities, which will officially incorporate Dec. 1.

The two former CEOs of the local hospitals will become senior vice presidents of the system and presidents of their hospitals.

Eight executives will assume new titles and reporting structures, with responsibilities broadening to extend across the organization, including all TGH North facilities:

Scott Arnold was named executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer. The role has been modernized to include IT, data and analytics and work with TGH Innoventures — the system's corporate venture capital arm — among other initiatives.



Stacey Brandt was named executive vice president and chief administrative officer.



Peter Chang, MD, was named senior vice president and chief transformation officer.



Jennifer Crabtree was named vice president of corporate communications and chief of staff.



Peggy Duggan, MD, was named executive vice president, chief physician executive and chief medical officer.



Wendi Goodson-Celerin, DNP, will remain senior vice president and chief nursing officer, now reporting directly to Tampa General's president and CEO, John Couris.



Abraham Schwarzberg, MD, will become executive vice president, chief of oncology and president of the Tampa General Provider Network.



Eduardo Sotomayor, MD, will become vice president and executive director of the cancer institute, reporting to Dr. Schwarzberg.

Nine executives — including Tampa General's CFO, chief people and talent officer, chief philanthropy officer and general counsel — will retain their titles but see their oversight broadened to include all TGH North facilities.