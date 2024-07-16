What are health systems' top digital priorities?

Health systems are prioritizing their digital spending on artificial intelligence scribes and other AI technology.

Health system leaders told Becker's their priorities largely line up with those in a recent McKinsey & Co. survey that found virtual health, digital front doors and generative AI to be among the top digital transformation spending categories.

"AI scribes are not only the highest priority for us, but I will go out on a limb and say they are probably in the top three highest priorities for the majority of health systems," said Ashish Atreja, MD, chief information and digital health officer of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. "I would be hard-pressed to find any single CIO, or CEO or chief medical officer for that matter, who does not have this as the thing they're most excited about."

He said this ambient AI clinical documentation is helping to solve healthcare's "productivity paradox," where previous technologies — such as the EHR — initially made things less efficient.

"We are at a watershed moment truly, where we can finally address the productivity paradox through AI scribing and other related technologies with generative AI," he said.

Dr. Atreja said AI scribes have gotten "great reviews" from his physicians, who have said the technology is bringing joy back to the practice of medicine by allowing them to look patients in the eye again and have real conversations rather than staring at a computer. The technology is also unified with the EHR and is at a "plug and play" price point.

Other than generative AI, his top digital investments include digital front door, revenue cycle management, and care at home.

"Our emphasis on digital transformation lies in improving patient access, process efficiency, and patient and staff experience," said Omkar Kulkarni, chief transformation and digital officer of Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

He pointed to the hospital's AI scribe, the Nabla Copilot, that helps reduce clinician burnout, mental fatigue and inefficiency by automating note-taking during patient visits.

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham's recent digital successes include AI to relieve documentation burdens and the new Patient Transfer and Access Center.

After discovering that clinicians spent nearly a half hour in the EHR for every hour with a patient, the health system adopted generative AI to both draft patient portal messages and ambiently document medical visits.

"The use of AI documentation platforms can lead to improved clinician well-being and decreased job separation," said Jane Moran, chief information and digital officer of Mass General Brigham. "Additionally, the use of AI-based technology in this sector can reduce costs spent on in-person and virtual scribes as well as dictation software. Our patient experience has also improved as clinicians focus more on patient interaction and less on real-time documentation during visits."

Meanwhile, Mass General Brigham's new Patient Transfer and Access Center, which opened in late 2023, facilitates hospital transfers and manages capacity for the health system.

As Ms. Moran explained: "Transportation coordinators use digitally enabled, real-time, systemwide capacity data to identify overburdened units or departments within our system and direct resources to expedite patient transports and open beds for patient care."

According to the McKinsey & Co. survey, 88% of global health system leaders said AI held the greatest potential of any technology but fewer than half had invested in it.

"We have not shied away from investing in the future of AI," said Jason Szczuka, chief digital officer of Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Our leaders want us to bring AI applications into our organization."

Through its digital health and investment arm, Accrete, the health system is partnering with health tech company Bardo to develop a generative AI digital assistant and adopted a platform from healthcare AI startup Viz.AI to identify and triage stroke patients.

"We are also preparing for evaluating the wave of new AI technology entering the market through setting up a unified AI governance strategy in partnership with our key clinical and operational leaders, and are developing our own acceptable use guidelines for AI," Mr. Szczuka said.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag recently launched an app called Nona that helps new moms after discharge with lactation support, baby care questions, resources, classes and (coming soon) pediatric support.

The health system also created a way to schedule appointments outside the patient portal, which patients were having trouble with. The new web-based appointment platform helped drive a scheduling shift from phone to digital for primary care and imaging.

"We believe that healthcare must adapt some foundational digital experiences to try to achieve true 'transformation,'" said Kathy Azeez-Narain, chief digital and customer innovation officer of Hoag. "Someone who is new to the system and needs an appointment needs a seamless journey. Many times, it is the first connection they have with us, and it's an important one."