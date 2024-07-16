Top 9 AI, digital challenges for health systems

Health system executives are focused on digital and artificial intelligence, but many say they lack the organizational commitment, resources or planning to invest in the technologies, McKinsey & Co. reported July 15.

Here are the top nine challenges to executing AI and digital transformation in the next two years, according to the management consulting firm's survey of 200 global health system leaders (ranked by number of respondents):

1. Legacy systems are difficult to upgrade; the digital switch is too challenging: 54.5%

2. Budget or capital limitations: 51%

3. Workforce not ready to implement new technology: 34%

4. Poor data quality prevents use of new technology: 33.5%

5. Business and clinical data collaboration: 31.5%

6. Difficulty recruiting new tech talent: 30.5%

7. Lack of clarity on priority areas for digital investment: 27%

8. Organizational strategy doesn't prioritize digital: 17%

9. Unaware of the digital solutions available: 16%