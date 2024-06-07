Health systems' top 12 digital investment priorities

Seventy-five percent of health system executives say digital transformation is a priority but lack the resources to make it happen, McKinsey & Co. reported June 7.

Meanwhile, 88% of the healthcare leaders surveyed by the management consultant said artificial intelligence held the biggest potential of any technology, but fewer than half had invested in it.

Here are the digital transformation areas where health systems have invested money, according to the survey of 200 leaders from across the globe (including about 60% in the U.S.):

1. Virtual health to drive patient experience and access: 76%

2. Revenue cycle management and back-office automation: 70%

3. Digital front door: 62%

4. Acute care workflow and throughput: 58%

5. Ambulatory care management: 55%

6. Remote patient monitoring: 54%

7. Contracting or value-based care: 51%

8. Virtual health to address labor shortages: 48%

9. Advanced analytics, AI, machine learning, generative AI: 45%

10. Cross-site capacity management: 45%

11. Robotics or physical automation: 40%

12. "Hospital at home": 36%