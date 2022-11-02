Daniel Barchi named CIO of CommonSpirit Health

Daniel Barchi has been named senior executive vice president and CIO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. He had been CIO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital since 2015.

He starts at the $34 billion, 140-plus-hospital system Nov. 7 following a nationwide search. He will report to CEO Wright Lassiter III.

"The CIO role is integral to our ministry, and the addition of Daniel to our team will help us further advance our mission in the communities we serve," Mr. Lassiter said in a Nov. 2 health system news release. "I have no doubt that his expertise and leadership will help CommonSpirit deliver a more integrated digital experience for our patients, providers and employees."

Prior to NewYork-Presbyterian, Mr. Barchi served as CIO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, Yale School of Medicine and Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic.

"It's a privilege to join a mission-oriented organization focused on improving the health of so many people," Mr. Barchi stated. "I'm excited about the many opportunities to leverage technology that can increase access to health care and support those who are delivering that care each day."

Suja Chandrasekaran, the former senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of CommonSpirit Health, left the organization in June.