10 CIOs who worked for Epic, Cerner

While hospital and health system CIOs come to the IT leadership roles from a variety of backgrounds, some made stops at EHR vendors such as Epic and Cerner earlier in their careers.

Here are some CIOs who have worked for EHR companies:

1. Saad Chaudhry. Chief Digital and Information Officer of Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.): Worked for McKesson Corp.'s EHR division (which was later sold to Allscripts, now called Veradigm) from 2006 to 2011.

2. Jeff Gautney. Senior Vice President and CIO of Rush University System for Health (Chicago): Worked for Allscripts from 2003 to 2011.

3. Josh Glandorf. CIO of UC San Diego Health: Worked for Cerner (now Oracle Cerner) from 2003 to 2005.

4. Sarah Hatchett. Interim CIO of Cleveland Clinic: Worked for Epic from 2004 to 2011.

5. Naomi Lenane. Vice President of Information Services and CIO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): Worked for Meditech from 1992 to 2002.

6. Sophy Lu. Senior Vice President and CIO of Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): Worked for Allscripts from 2012 to 2017.

7. Matt MacVey. Executive Vice President and CIO of Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.): Worked for Cerner from 2001 to 2019.

8. Kristin Myers. Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer of Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): Worked for Cerner from 1998 to 2000.

9. Tyler Whetstine. CIO of USA Health (Mobile, Ala.): Worked for Cerner from 2004 to 2021.

10. Laura Wilt. Chief Digital Officer of Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Worked for Epic from 2005 to 2010.