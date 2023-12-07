'Healthcare' not 'IT': How CIOs attract talent

Health system CIOs told Becker's they emphasize the culture and mission of their organizations — while accentuating diversity and work-life balance — to attract IT talent.

Staffing shortages remain the top operational challenge for hospital CIOs, according to a recent survey by Stoltenberg Consulting. Nearly half of health system IT executives said retaining employees amid budgetary pressures was their biggest concern in 2023.

So how do CIOs find — and keep — talented IT professionals in such a competitive tech hiring market? Becker's reached out to several health system leaders to find out. Here are their responses:

R. Hal Baker, MD. Chief Digital and Information Officer of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.): As a physician CIO for a regional health system, I believe our greatest asset is to give our team members a sense of purpose. Seeing yourself as a member of the patient care team, supporting the care provided to your neighbors, your family and your community gives meaning to work that can otherwise be quite technical. We make a point of helping each team member see their connection with our mission. My hope is that when each is asked what industry they work in, they will naturally say "healthcare" instead of "IT."

Tony Jenkins. Assistant Director of IT Initiatives at University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.): We see ourselves as IT professionals who partner in a shared mission to improve the health and well-being of our community. We are not just looking for IT professionals who can code or troubleshoot technology. We value IT professionals who have a passion for serving others and making a difference in people's lives.

Yes, we offer a competitive benefits package but more so we offer a culture of excellence, innovation and collaboration. We value our employees as our greatest asset and empower them to grow and thrive. We listen to their ideas, celebrate their achievements, and support their challenges. Our department has achieved a high retention rate and a notably low turnover rate. While the North American average stands at 10.39%, our records show a consistent 7-8% year over year. This is a testament to the value and respect we bestow upon our team members.

Our staff value purpose and impact, knowing that every day they are helping our clinical care and support teams provide the best possible care to our most vulnerable community members. They know that they are not just working for a health system — they are working on behalf of their community.

Chris Paravate. CIO of Northeast Georgia Health System (Gainesville): We focus on recruiting individuals with high learning agility, strong problem-solving and emotional intelligence, and investing in professional development, structured assignments and coaching to help each individual achieve their personal goals.

Culture is an intentional focus in IT. Some of our core values include "relationships are more important than the work"; "the work is more important than the role"; "assume everyone is trying to do the right thing"; "embrace diversity of ideas and experiences to foster change"; and "make it easier for our customers even if it is harder for IT."

We want our team to connect with our customers and collaborate with their peers. We do not mandate office time — we focus instead on being in the right place. Some meetings are better in person; some are not. We want our staff to feel in control of their work-life balance. We do this by making it OK to be open and honest about how to effectively plan so they don't miss important life events.

Michael Pfeffer, MD. CIO of Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): We are in the heart of Silicon Valley — one of the most competitive markets for IT talent in the country. One thing that draws applicants to us is our mission and culture: Everyone in our health IT organization deeply cares about supporting our researchers, clinicians, faculty, staff and students with technological innovations that enable leading-edge patient care and drive medicine forward. We also deeply value a wide range of experiences, perspectives and ideas at Stanford, so our strategy has focused on hiring from a diverse applicant pool and championing an inclusive environment.

Muhammad Siddiqui. CIO of Reid Health (Richmond, Ind.): The most effective method to entice exceptional individuals into the healthcare field is by establishing a meaningful and rewarding work environment. Individuals choose to remain in healthcare because they aspire to make a positive impact on the lives of others. They desire a sense of purpose and contribution to something significant.

By creating an atmosphere where employees feel appreciated, supported and stimulated, you can successfully allure and retain the finest talent within the industry. Our organization is devoted to cultivating an environment that values its employees, offers support when needed, and presents opportunities for growth. I firmly believe that when employees are content and fully engaged, they are more inclined to stay with our organization while delivering exceptional care for our patients.

Jerry Vuchak. Chief Information and Innovation Officer of Children's Nebraska (Omaha): Our IT turnover is very low (less than 2%) and our employee engagement very high (as measured by survey every 12-18 months). We have a culture that puts people first and ties work to our mission, vision and values in an environment that stresses team member well-being and overall experience. Our focus on a people-first culture also allows us to attract talent when we do need to onboard new team members.

As for developing a pipeline for future talent, I serve on the board of the AIM Institute in Omaha, a nonprofit organization with a mission to grow, connect and inspire the tech talent community through education and career development. As one of the goals of our strategic plan is to develop the pediatric workforce of the future, this includes making sure we are thinking long term about technology, which is a key enabler of our plan.