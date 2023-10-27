Hospital CIOs' top 8 interests, per survey

Hospital and health system CIOs are most focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning and their potential to reshape the industry, according to a new survey from Stoltenberg Consulting.

AI grew from a focus of only 6% of CIOs in 2022 to 34% this year, making it the top area of interest for healthcare IT leaders, the consultant found.

"Due to patient safety and security concerns, the healthcare industry has historically been slow to adopt new technologies," the Oct. 26 report noted. "However, generative AI’s potential to solve for operational challenges, like clinician burnout, has created a new sense of urgency amongst health organizations to responsibly implement this technology."

Here are the biggest topics in health IT, according to the survey of CIOs (all members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives) from ambulatory surgery centers to large academic health systems:

1. AI and machine learning in healthcare: 32%

2. Cybersecurity: 16%

Interoperability: 16%

4. Digital front door: 12%

5. Patient engagement: 8%

Other: 8%

7. Health equity: 4%

Mergers-and-acquisitions movement: 4%