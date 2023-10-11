10 CIOs named to CHIME board, officer roles

Three new IT chiefs have been named to the board of trustees for the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, which is also getting new officers for 2024 and 2025.

"Our industry continues to rise up to meet extraordinary challenges," said incoming 2024 chair Scott MacLean, senior vice president and CIO at Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, in an Oct. 10 news release. "We are excited to welcome these outstanding professionals to our board. Their insights and leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future of our industry. CHIME remains dedicated to serving its members and driving excellence in digital health, and we are confident that these new leaders will help us achieve these goals."

The new board members, nominated and voted on by CHIME members, are:

— Saad Chaudhry, chief digital and information officer of Luminis Health (Annapolis, Md.).

— Linda Stevenson, CIO of Norwalk, Ohio-based Fisher-Titus (Norwalk, Ohio).

— Jeffrey Sturman, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.).

The new CHIME Foundation board director for 2024 is:

— Andrea Daughterty, head of digital health at SHI International.

The CHIME Board of Trustees officers for 2024 are:

— Scott MacLean (chair), senior vice president and CIO at MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.).

— Aaron Miri (treasurer), senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.).

— Sheree McFarland (secretary), West Florida CIO for HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.).

The officers for 2025 will be:

— Tressa Springmann (chair), senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of LifeBridge Health (Baltimore).

— Terri Couts (treasurer), chief digital officer of Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.).

— Daniel Barchi (secretary), senior vice president and CIO of CommonSpirit Health (Chicago).