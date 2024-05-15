Epic to add data tool for personalized medicine

Epic plans to launch a new personalized care data tool this summer, according to Wis Business News.

Phil Lindermann, vice president of data and analytics informatics for Epic, said during a presentation at In Business magazine's Health Care Summit May 14 the new tool would gather and share "crucial patient insights" with physicians. The tool will leverage Epic's Cosmos database, which includes de-identified data from 246 million people, to provide more personalized insights into treatments and outcomes.

There are 1,415 hospitals and 33,000 clinics within the Cosmos network, including Tampa General Hospital, NYU Langone and AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs, Fla. More than 11.4 billion patient encounters are logged within the Cosmos network.

The new tool will allow physicians to compare the patient's medical history to similar patients within the database for more precise decision-making.

Mr. Lindermann also said the EHR company is working on solutions to manage direct messaging between patients and clinicians. He told the attendees that Epic had developed a tool to generate AI responses back to patients.

While the tool didn't save physicians time, they liked it because the tool provided a starting point for those messages.